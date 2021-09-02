First Alert: Beautiful stretch of weather with low rain chances, coolest night in weeks

This article has 245 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 13 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Ida are now off the New England coast and in the wake of the storm, dry high pressure is building into the entire eastern half of the country, setting the stage for a very nice stretch of weather going into the start of the holiday weekend

Nice stretch of weather!

Coolest night in nine weeks

Rain chances on low side

Highs will hold middle 80s today and Friday with plenty of sunshine to go around. Along with the cooler daytime highs, nighttime lows will fall back to the mid 50s tonight and mid to upper 50s Friday night, with chilly 40s both nights in the mountains. That’s the coolest weather since late June.

On top of the cooler temperatures, the humidity level will drop back to a comfortable level as well and stay there through at least Saturday. In short, the back end of the workweek and at least the start of the upcoming Labor Day weekend will look and feel great!

Temperatures will ramp back up as we head deeper into the holiday weekend. In fact, by Sunday and Labor Day highs will be close to 90° but the humidity should still be tolerable. Many of us will make it through the whole holiday weekend without any interruption from rain, though there is a small thundershower chance Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

