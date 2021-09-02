Crash closes portion of I-77 southbound near Exit 1

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash involving an 18-wheeler in Mecklenburg County has caused a portion of a major highway to close.

I-77 south at mile marker one, near Charlotte’s Westinghouse Boulevard, closed at 11:53 a.m. and is not expected to open until 12:53 p.m.

The ramp to Exit 1 has closed.

Travelers should avoid the area.

This is an active situation.

