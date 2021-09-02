NC DHHS Flu
Concord man robbed in online PS4 purchase in Salisbury

Police say online transactions can be safely completed in spots like this one on E. Liberty Street in front of the police department.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury believe two juveniles may have been responsible for the armed robbery of a Concord man who had come to town thinking he was getting a good deal on a video game system.

According to the report, the 25-year-old victim and his girlfriend drove from their home in Concord to Salisbury on Wednesday. The victim had seen an ad on the Offer Up app for a PlayStation 4 video game and was going to meet the seller and buy the console.

The victim drove to a location on Chestnut Street near South Main. When he arrived he saw two men standing behind an apartment. They motioned for him to come back where they were, but he didn’t move. The two then walked up to the car.

One of the two asked to see the money. The victim showed him $125 in cash. The robber handed the man a backpack that turned out to contain only a speaker box. The robber then pulled a handgun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and demanded the cash. The victim handed over the money and the two robbers ran away.

Both of the robbers were described as young black men, likely teens. Both were approximately 5′10″ and 130 lbs. Both had dreadlocks, but one had blonde tips.

Salisbury Police Sgt. Russ DeSantis says that such purchases should be handled with caution. There are parking spaces in front of the police department on E. Liberty Street that are marked for such transactions, and DeSantis recommends that buyers and sellers use them. The parking spaces are under video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

