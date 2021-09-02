Charlotte officers credit public with quick arrest in deadly I-85 road rage shooting

This article has 277 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are crediting the public with helping them to arrest the man charged in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend on Interstate 85 in Charlotte that appears to have stemmed from road rage.

“I really can’t express enough gratitude to the witnesses,” one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department captain said during an update Thursday morning.

On Aug. 28, officers received a call for shots fired around 6 p.m. along Interstate 85 southbound by the Statesville Avenue bridge in Charlotte. When they arrived on scene, they found an adult with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, 58-year-old Carleton Cartier, was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

CMPD officials said people who remained on scene and made themselves available by phone helped investigators to identify the suspect and his vehicle.

He was identified as 24-year-old Kevin Jordan.

On Sunday, his vehicle was located and a chase began after he failed to stop for officers, according to the CMPD.

Jordan was arrested a short time later after he jumped from the vehicle and ran, officers said. He was charged with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony flee to elude and resisting arrest.

“This case is just a great example of what can happen when officers and the public work together,” CMPD officials said.

According to authorities, the case does appear to be road rage. Officers said they have had incidents where road rage has escalated to violence, but stressed it’s very unusual for homicide to be the result.

“It’s a tragic outcome with a little bit of a silver lining with such a quick arrest,” one CMPD officer said during Thursday’s update.

