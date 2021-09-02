Charlotte brewery takes home Brewery of the Year award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lower Left Brewing Company has earned two new awards from this year’s NC Brewers Cup competition.

2021 marked the 10th anniversary of the competition, hosted by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild. About 110 independent craft breweries throughout the states submitted a total of 803 entries, making this year’s competition the largest to date and the largest single-state commercial competition in the southeast.

The NC Brewers Cup competition created two new awards this year, based on total points awarded for each medal won:

NC Brewery of the Year is awarded to the one brewery in the competition that secured the most points overall, based on the medals won.

NC New Brewery of the Year is an award especially designated for breweries that have opened over the past two years. As with the NC Brewery of the Year, this special group of entrants will be awarded points based on overall medals won.

Both were awarded to Lower Left Brewing Company. This Charlotte brewery, which is currently making plans for its two-year anniversary celebration, swept the competition winning three first-place gold medals and one second-place silver medal in the style categories.

All NC Brewers Cup medal winners will be celebrated at the annual NC Industry Awards Banquet, held at the NC Craft Brewers Conference in Winston-Salem Nov. 3.

