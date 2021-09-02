NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Beds are scarce’; Top N.C. doctors concerned over COVID-19 hospitalizations ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning doctors from Novant, Atrium and CaroMont Health held a joint press conference to provide an update on the surging hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

They are concerned about the trends heading into Labor Day weekend.

“Quite frankly beds are scarce,” Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health, said. “We’re running short on resources.”

Right now across all three hospital systems, 933 people are hospitalized with Covid-19.

857, or 92% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

126 patients are on life support, and 122 of them are unvaccinated, accounting for 97% of them.

“The way out of this is vaccination,” Dr. Todd Davis, chief physician executive for CaroMont Health, said. “We were able to conquer smallpox and polio through vaccination, and we have that opportunity now.”

Doctors’ concerns are high as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

Tens of thousands of people will travel into the Queen City for big, crowded football games and bar hopping.

“Wear that mask, do what you can to prevent spread to other people,” Dr. Katie Passaretti, epidemiologist and medical director of infection prevention for Atrium Health, said. “Limiting those indoor larger group gatherings, reconsidering travel plans if you’re unvaccinated, in particular.”

Clemson alum James Reach is counting down to game day.

“I’m comfortable with the level of risk because I trust that I’m fully vaccinated being outside, and you hope that’s enough,” Reach told WBTV.

He did his part by getting the shot, but he says he will continue to be mindful.

“It’s the following days after the weekend right?” he said. “Are you experiencing symptoms, are the people you were with experiencing symptoms, and try to make that judgment call?”

Doctors say if you aren’t worried about yourself, think of the health care workers who at this point are far more tired of this pandemic than you are.

The doctors also said staffing shortages began before the pandemic, and have continued to become more of a problem.

Dr. Davis said the shortages are not due to vaccine mandates for team members, as they have seen few resignations due to that requirement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
South Carolina residents have been without the federal unemployment aid boost since Governor...
Two months after S.C. eliminates unemployment benefit boost, data shows a change - but some don’t see it
Hospitals concerned about Labor Day surge in COVID-19 cases
Hospitals concerned about Labor Day surge in COVID-19 cases