84-year-old man dies after crashing into concrete barrier off interstate exit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives say an 84-year-old man died in the hospital after he crashed into a concrete barrier off a Charlotte interstate exit, spinning his vehicle to other side.

The incident happened near the I-485 Outer Loop and Mallard Creek Road on Sunday, Aug. 22 around 11:47 a.m.

The driver, identified as 84-year-old Peter Robert Demao was taken by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries. There was no one else inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Demao was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in this crash. His family has been notified of his death.

The CMPD Major Crash Unit preliminary investigation revealed that the Demao wasdriving on I-485 Outer Loop when he exited at Mallard Creek Road.

Demao drove up the exit ramp and, at the split, continued straight into the grass median, entering the intersection of Mallard Creek Road.

\After crossing the intersection, police say he struck a concrete barrier and rotated counterclockwise to the other side. The victim was wearing a seatbelt, and speed is not a factor, officials say.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

