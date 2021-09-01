Woman wanted for pulling gun on Burger King employee after getting upset over wrong drink order
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is wanted for pointing a gun at a Burger King employee in the drive-thru in Fort Mill.
Deputies say 46-year-old Sonya Melissa Stinson pulled into the drive-thru of the restaurant on Highway 21 on Monday, August 30, and became upset when her drink order was wrong.
Officers say Stinson then grabbed a gun and pointed it at the employee.
Stinson is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2015 Silver Lexus
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.