Woman wanted for pulling gun on Burger King employee after getting upset over wrong drink order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is wanted for pointing a gun at a Burger King employee in the drive-thru in Fort Mill.

Deputies say 46-year-old Sonya Melissa Stinson pulled into the drive-thru of the restaurant on Highway 21 on Monday, August 30, and became upset when her drink order was wrong.

Officers say Stinson then grabbed a gun and pointed it at the employee.

WANTED: Sonya Melissa Stinson is #wanted for pointing & presenting a firearm on August 30th, at 9:15 AM, at a Burger King employee at the drive-thru, located at 3400 Highway 21, in Fort Mill, SC, after becoming upset when her drink order was wrong. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/trJYEoR7HK — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) September 1, 2021

Stinson is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2015 Silver Lexus

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.