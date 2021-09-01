Woman found shot to death inside Kannapolis home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a woman shot to death inside a home in Kannapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a home on Packard Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the female victim died from her injuries before she could be taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Officers do not believe there is any active threat to the public.

Police say further details regarding the victim and the incident are not available pending notifications to the family and because the investigation is fluid and in its early stages.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

