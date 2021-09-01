WBTV Tropical Storm Tracker: Larry could become a major hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before we even get rid of Ida, two new storms are brewing in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Larry is racing across the Atlantic at 22 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds are at 50mph. As you can see from the Tropical Tracker, Larry is set to strengthen very quickly to a Category 3 storm by early next week.

That is as far out as the National Hurricane Center forecast goes out. Fortunately, the longer-range models are taking the storm north after the track you see ends. That would keep it away from the Carolinas.

Obviously, that is a very long-range forecast so just about anything can change. We will continue to watch it very closely.

There is also Tropical Depression Kate. The storm is currently a tropical depression with 35mph winds. It is moving NNW at 35mph and is expected to weaken. Kate is not expected to survive much longer.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

