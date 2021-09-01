Two injured in crash on I-77 North
The collision happened at I-77 north and Woodlawn Road.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This article has 47 words with a read time of approximately 14 seconds.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 77.
That collision happened at I-77 north and Woodlawn Road.
According to Medic, two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.