‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report cards show significant learning decline during pandemic

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – State report cards are giving a better idea of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted South Carolina students.

At the end of 2020-2021 school year, students were asked to take a federal assessment of whether they are learning at grade level.

Those results have been released by the S.C. Department of Education. The tests weren’t mandatory, so not all students were tested.

According to the SCDOE, the biggest drop-off happened among third graders learning math.

During the 2018-2019 school year, 57.7% of third-graders were meeting or exceeding the expectations for that grade. Last year, that number was 46.9%, a decline of 10.8%.

In reading and writing, the total drop was 6.3% That means that in the 2018-2019 school year, 49.7% of third-graders were meeting or exceeding the expectations for that grade. Last year, it was 43.4%.

“This is not what we wanted,” S.C. State Superintendent Molly Spearman said. “We wanted and needed a normal school year. It just saddens me. I am almost at the point of anger that it’s not happening like it should.”

There was no testing during the 2019-2020 school year when the pandemic started, so these numbers are comparing the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 academic years.

