T-storms move out and beautiful weather moves in!

First Alert Weather: Showers or a thunderstorm will be possible, and a few could be strong to severe.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms are possible through the evening before we see BIG changes starting tomorrow.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Good-bye Ida!
  • Hello taste of fall!
  • Hotter for Labor Day weekend

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, and be alerted of any severe weather near you. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

We will be unsettled for the rest of the evening as Ida continues to move away from us.

Showers or a thunderstorm will be possible, and a few could be strong to severe.

Tomorrow will be a whole new day!

Highs will scale back to the mid-80s and we will stay there through Friday.

The lower humidity will be the best part. Rain chances will be almost zero. Enjoy it before it heats back up again!

Highs return to the mid to upper 80s on Saturday… the upper 80s on Sunday… and we’re back to around 90° by Labor Day Monday.

The humidity will start to creep back in my Monday too. Still, rain chances will be low throughout the holiday weekend.

Next week’s highs will be in the 90s also. Yes, that is above average for late September. We should be in the mid-80s for highs.

The tropics are still pretty active. Tropical Depression Kate isn’t expected to survive very long. It will stay out in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Larry is forecast to strengthen quickly as it races across the Atlantic.

This storm is expected to become a major hurricane by early next week.

Still, even seven days out, the storm will be out in the middle of the ocean. We will be monitoring it closely.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

