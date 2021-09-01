Statesville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, additional charges expected

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received information Monday through a cyber-tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation about an Iredell County man possessing child porn.

A detective with the SVU was able to confirm the nature of the photos and where they came from, leading to an arrest warrant for the home of Tony Ernest Bunton, 64, of Statesville. The warrant was executed Tuesday.

Detectives seized several electronics and other items of evidence.

Bunton was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with four counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $100,000 secure bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

