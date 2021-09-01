NC DHHS Flu
Statesville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, additional charges expected

He is being held on a $100,000 secure bond
Tony Ernest Bunton
Tony Ernest Bunton(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received information Monday through a cyber-tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation about an Iredell County man possessing child porn.

A detective with the SVU was able to confirm the nature of the photos and where they came from, leading to an arrest warrant for the home of Tony Ernest Bunton, 64, of Statesville. The warrant was executed Tuesday.

Detectives seized several electronics and other items of evidence.

Bunton was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with four counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $100,000 secure bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Charlotte City Councilman says wife, two kids hit by truck at bus stop on first day of school
