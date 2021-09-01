School crossing guard hit by car outside S.C. elementary school
Both the driver and crossing guard were taken to an area hospital.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A school crossing guard was struck by a car yesterday in Fort Mill, S.C.
The incident happened in the afternoon outside River Trail Elementary School. She was hit while conducting traffic.
This is a developing story.
