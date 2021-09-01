NC DHHS Flu
School crossing guard hit by car outside S.C. elementary school

Both the driver and crossing guard were taken to an area hospital.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A school crossing guard was struck by a car yesterday in Fort Mill, S.C.

The incident happened in the afternoon outside River Trail Elementary School. She was hit while conducting traffic.

This is a developing story.

