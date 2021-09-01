NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Public Library celebrates library card sign-up month

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of...
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.(Rowan Public Library)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and Rowan Public Library (RPL) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) in a nationwide celebration of the importance of a library card, which plays an essential role in supporting the value of lifelong learning through education by providing people of all ages and backgrounds the tools to succeed and be their best selves.

RPL’s month-long celebration includes special displays, activities, and crafts at all four of its branches. During September, new physical cardholders will receive a goody bag featuring discounts and promotions from local businesses and will automatically be eligible to win a free Kindle Fire.

Marley Dias, the 2021 honorary chair of Library Card Sign-up Month, reminds the public that signing up for a library card provides access to technology, multimedia content and educational programming that transforms lives and strengthens communities. “A library card is the ticket you need to travel across the globe. It allows you to experience stories that can connect you to diverse and empowering experiences,” said Dias.

Dias is an author, executive producer, and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks. She launched the #1000BlackGirlsBooks drive in November 2015 with the goal of collecting 1,000 books featuring Black female protagonists. By leveraging the power of social media, her request went viral and Dias has collected over 13,000 books to-date. In 2018, she was recognized by TIME as one of the 25 most influential teens and was also identified as the youngest member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list to date. Dias is also the executive producer of Netflix’s “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” which is currently nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Children’s Programs category.

“We are thrilled Marley Dias has agreed to serve as Library Card Sign-Up Month honorary chair,” said ALA President Julius C. Jefferson, Jr. “Marley’s ongoing work as an advocate for literacy and diversity mirror the efforts of libraries to ensure their communities have access to inclusive books and collections that inspire cultural understanding.”

RPL strives to ensure its communities have access to its physical and digital collections. If you don’t yet have an RPL card, you can sign up for one online at any time at bit.ly/RPLcard2021 to gain immediate access to digital resources such as eBooks, eAudiobooks, videos, and hundreds of journals, magazines, newspapers, and databases.

Patrons who prefer a physical card that will allow free computer usage and access to physical holdings as well as digital resources are encouraged to upgrade their digital card or apply for a physical one during operating hours at any RPL branch: RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), RPL South (China Grove), or RPL West (Cleveland). To obtain a physical card, please bring a valid photo ID with a current address. For more information about obtaining a card, call 980-432-8670.

New cardholders who sign up for a physical card from September 1-30 will also receive a special goody bag that includes discounts and promotions from local businesses including Lora Belle Baby, Cilliaya Gene Boutique, South Main Book Company, and Stitching Post. In addition, new cardholders are automatically eligible to win a free Kindle Fire and a case. Each branch will award a Kindle 7 tablet with a MoKo case to a new physical cardholder aged 0 to 17 and 18+. The Library Card Sign-up Month Kindle Fire new cardholder raffles are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. Winners will be announced by Oct. 6.

Everyone is invited to enjoy each branch’s #1000BlackGirlsBooks displays. Books from Dias’ #1000BlackGirlsBooks list will be featured, and books for all ages are available for checkout. The project’s resources guide can found at bit.ly/1000BooksDias.

RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) is offering a Toy Story Scavenger Hunt throughout September. Located in the Children’s Room, participants are invited to find the Toy Story Gang, including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Rex and the Potato Heads. Complete the hunt to be entered into a raffle contest for a prize. After completing the scavenger hunt, stop by the nearby Make and Take craft table and create your own Forky! Both of these activities are designed for ages 10 and under, though all are welcome. For more information, including questions about special accommodations, call 704-216-8234.

As part of the nationwide celebration, I Love Libraries, an initiative of ALA, offers community members the chance to share their support of libraries by using the hashtag #LibrariesEmpower on Twitter or Instagram from Sept. 1 to Sept. 22 or by posting a comment or wall post on the I Love Libraries Facebook page. The creator of one randomly selected post across all mediums will receive a $100 Visa gift card and an ALA Graphics The Child Poster (from Disney’s “The Mandalorian”). Three second-place winners will receive a “The Child” Poster.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. ALA, RPL, and libraries nationwide annually unite in an effort to ensure everyone signs up for a library card. For more information about RPL resources and services, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

