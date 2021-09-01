Remnants of Ida bring morning showers, a few strong afternoon storms

This article has 339 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 41 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Ida are now moving up through the mid-Atlantic region as the storm lost all of its tropical characteristics.

Thunderstorms fire up this afternoon

Cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Nice stretch of weather on the way

The rain, however, has not lessened. Flash flood watches are up as rainfall may exceed 10 inches in some spots, from West Virginia all the way to New England. There will also be a tornado risk in the mid-Atlantic region today.

As for the WBTV viewing area, we dealt with showers overnight and will again this morning with lots of clouds holding in place. However, as the day wears on, the clouds are forecast to break for some sunshine and that will help to fuel scattered thunderstorms – a few of which may possibly be quite strong – for the afternoon and evening hours, primarily in the Piedmont / I-77 corridor.

Thunderstorms will quickly ramp down tonight as cooler and drier air filters in behind Ida. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 80s today – the first time in two weeks where we won’t make it into the 90s – and overnight lows will fall back to the cool lower 60s tonight.

Temperatures will start to drop as the remnants of Ida move through the Carolinas. (Source: WBTV)

Highs will hold middle 80s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine to go around. Along with the cooler daytime highs, nighttime lows will fall back to the mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday nights and the humidity level will drop back to a comfortable level as well. In short, the back end of the week and at least the start of the upcoming Labor Day weekend will look and feel great!

Temperatures will ramp back up as we head deeper into the holiday weekend. In fact, by Sunday and Labor Day highs will be close to 90° but the humidity should still be tolerable. Many of us will make it through the whole holiday weekend without any interruption from rain.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

