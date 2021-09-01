NC DHHS Flu
Prevent Child Abuse Rowan announces newest Board of Directors officer

Melissa Shue is the new Vice President.
Melissa Shue is the new Vice President.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Prevent Child Abuse Rowan has announced its newest Board Vice President.

Melissa Shue has been appointed as the next Vice President of the Board of Directors.

“Melissa brings extensive professional experience to this position, as well as an immense heart for solving the issues facing our children. We want to thank her for her service and dedication to this community,” the organization said.

Melissa worked with the organization as an Outreach Coordinator.

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan (PCAR) began as a grassroots organization following the first Child Abuse Prevention Walk held in late 1997. Kimber Mork, a concerned and dedicated social worker, was responsible for organizing the walk. As a result of her efforts and in collaboration with other concerned citizens, PCAR incorporated in May, 2000, as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

