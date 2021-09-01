NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: One student hurt in shooting at high school in Winston-Salem

Police are actively investigating what happened and will share more information once it’s available.
Police have responded to a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.
Police have responded to a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.(123RF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 140 words with a read time of approximately 42 seconds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown following a shooting on school property Thursday afternoon.

According to law enforcement, one student was injured in the shooting and all others are safe.

“We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injures,” a tweet from the WSPD stated.

Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating what happened. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, parents should report to the pick up their children at the Harris Teeter.

A tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Charlotte field office said special agents have responded to Mount Tabor High.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials report 73 new COVID-19 related deaths
The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when...
City councilman says wife and two kids were hit by truck at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school
Tony Ernest Bunton
Statesville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, additional charges expected
School crossing guard hit by car outside S.C. elementary school