Police: One student hurt in shooting at high school in Winston-Salem

This article has 140 words with a read time of approximately 42 seconds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown following a shooting on school property Thursday afternoon.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

According to law enforcement, one student was injured in the shooting and all others are safe.

“We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injures,” a tweet from the WSPD stated.

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating what happened. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, parents should report to the pick up their children at the Harris Teeter.

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

3. The media staging area is the Whitaker Shopping Mall parking lot. 1955 N. Peace Haven in WInston-Salem.

4Please follow WSPD, FCSO, and WSFCS social media for the latest updates. @cityofwspolice @gofcsonc — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

A tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Charlotte field office said special agents have responded to Mount Tabor High.

BREAKING: ATF Special Agents currently on the scene of an incident at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem. pic.twitter.com/yD2OpJrctB — ATF Charlotte (@ATFCharlotte) September 1, 2021

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.