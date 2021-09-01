NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Rock Hill shooting

Officers were called to South Heckle Boulevard at 10:38 p.m. after reports came in about the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a late-night shooting Tuesday in Rock Hill that left one person injured.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to South Heckle Boulevard at 10:38 p.m. after reports came in about the shooting.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a Kia Forte. The victim had life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, according to the RHPD.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7230.

