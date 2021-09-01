NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

Moderna has started the application process for a third dose of its COVID vaccine. (Source: CNN...
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
Around the Crown 10K
Organizers gearing up for first ‘full scale’ Around the Crown 10k since 2019
As COVID-19 hospitalizations surge, officials urge caution for Labor Day travel.
CDC urges caution for Labor Day travel
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain