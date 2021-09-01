Organizers gearing up for first ‘full scale’ Around the Crown 10k since 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,000 runners are ramping up to hit the streets on Sunday for the Around the Crown 10k.

The event is back in full force, after a scaled down version last year due to the pandemic.

Runners will start their marks at First Ward Park, before running a 10k, including three miles on the I-277 inner loop.

There are specific traffic measures in place to ensure safety, and this year there are also health and safety protocols to consider as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The inner loop of I-277 will be shut down from about 3am until around noon, so if you’re needing to get to uptown, you can take the outer loop which will be open.

Organizers are excited to bring this event back to Charlotte, and they have been in close communication with county and state health leaders to make it safe for everyone.

The event is outdoors, so masks are not required for runners, but volunteers will be wearing them.

They say they’ve had the plans in place to scale it back if needed, and also to contact trace.

“The nice part of it being a chip timed event is that if we hear of a case we can look at when that runner crossed the start or finish line to see who was around them at that time to then reach out and do any check ins if necessary,” co-founder Brian Mister said.

These streets will be on a rolling closure as runners pass through the course from 6:30am – 8:45am:

S. Mint Street – Romare Bearden Park to W. Carson Blvd. – ALL LANES

W. Carson Boulevard – Mint St. to N. Church St. – West Bound Lanes

S. Church Street – W. Carson Blvd. to Hill St. – ALL LANES

N. Church Street – W. 11th St. to W. 6th St. – One Lane

W. 6th Street – N. Church St. to W. 5th St. – One Lane

W. 5th Street – W. 6th St. to Irwin Ave. – One Lane

Irwin Avenue – W. 5th St. to Trade St. – One Lane

Johnson and Wales Way – Trade St. to W. 4th St. – One Lane

W. 4th Street – Johnson and Wales Way to S. Graham St. – One Lane

S. Graham Street – W. 4th St. to S. Mint St. – One Lane

S. Mint Street – S. Graham St. to Romare Bearden Park – One Lane (after start)

