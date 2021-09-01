NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials report 73 new COVID-19 related deaths
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
Police have responded to a reported shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.
Police respond to shooting at high school in Winston-Salem