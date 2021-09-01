NC DHHS Flu
MUSC has no beds available at Intensive Care Unit; Roper ICU at capacity

By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said on Wednesday afternoon that they have zero beds available at their Intensive Care Unit as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

According to MUSC, they have had to board ICU patients in other departments including the emergency department and the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.

Hospital officials are reminding people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That action will protect themselves and others and alleviate our dedicated healthcare workers right now,” MUSC officials said.

Roper St. Francis officials also said their ICU is at capacity but they are still able to take patients. Officials are still stressing that if people feel sick, they need to come into the hospital.

Earlier today, Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s chief medical officer said their hospital has reached a new record number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Oliverio said 157 inpatients in the system’s four hospitals are being treated for COVID, a total that shatters the previous record of 156 set on July 14, 2020. That total, Roper officials say, accounts for 34 percent of their total inpatient population.

On Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 5,152 new cases, 800 more than the previous day, and 86 deaths, nearly 50 more than the previous day.

