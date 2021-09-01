Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer

This article has 411 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The wife of a Mooresville man who went viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions in regards to unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filling up hospital beds has died, WBTV News has learned.

WBTV News told you about this story earlier this month.

Jason Arena posted a passionate video to TikTok while his wife, Marilyn, was sick in the hospital with cancer.

According to Arena’s TikTok, Marilyn died August 20. She had stage 4 breast cancer, and needed to go to the hospital for some symptoms.

However, Arena said she was discharged early because the hospital was filled with unvaccinated COVID patients.

More than 90 percent of those hospitalized by COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That issue is overwhelming hospitals and staff.

For Arena, a hospital bed means getting treatment for his wife. She was in the biggest fight of her life.

She died 15 days after Arena posted a TikTok video, which went viral, criticizing those who choose not to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

”My wife is very sick. She’s having, you know she’s, she’s fighting...it’s been a long fight,” Arena told WBTV last month.

Marilyn had metastatic breast cancer that spread to her liver.

That meant multiple visits to the hospital -- that have now become filled with COVID patients.

”That’s the last place that a cancer patient wants to be,” Arena said.

Last month, Marilyn wife was having trouble breathing so they decided a trip to the local hospital was necessary.

”We were there for 13 hours, waiting for a room, she didn’t get comfortable, by no fault of the hospital staff, until 10 o’clock p.m., we got there at 4:30 in the morning,” he said.

The Mooresville-native says his wife was discharged early to make room for COVID patients.

While his family **is** vaccinated, he also says he understands people have a right to choose. But in a passionate TikTok video, he slammed those who continue to downplay the severity of the disease and question medical professionals.

“If you really believe that COVID is not real, and you really believe that it’s not a big deal, and you really believe that you don’t need to get the vaccine, that is your **** right. I’m not going to argue with you about that, but what I am going to argue with you about is running to the hospital once you get the virus. If you don’t trust the medical field to prevent you from getting it, why do you trust them to cure you from it,” he said in the video.

Arena added he is thankful for the support that has come for his family.

