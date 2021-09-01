Michelle Obama among 2021 NCRM Freedom Award recipients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States, is one of many 2021 Freedom Award recipients for the National Civil Rights Museum.

“It was time for us to have Michelle Obama. We’ve been wanting her even when she was in the White House,” said an official with the Freedom Award. “We had an opportunity and she was excited, she is excited about being a part of this.”

Additional nominees include The Poor People’s Campaign led by Reverand Dr. William J. Barber II and Reverand Dr. Liz Theoharis.

The Freedom Award ceremony, set for October 14, also marks the 30th anniversary of the museum.

It will be broadcasted live from the Orpheum Theatre with a pre-show at 7 p.m. and the ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Freedom Award ceremony, visit freedomaward.org.

