NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Michelle Obama among 2021 NCRM Freedom Award recipients

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur...
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States, is one of many 2021 Freedom Award recipients for the National Civil Rights Museum.

“It was time for us to have Michelle Obama. We’ve been wanting her even when she was in the White House,” said an official with the Freedom Award. “We had an opportunity and she was excited, she is excited about being a part of this.”

Additional nominees include The Poor People’s Campaign led by Reverand Dr. William J. Barber II and Reverand Dr. Liz Theoharis.

The Freedom Award ceremony, set for October 14, also marks the 30th anniversary of the museum.

It will be broadcasted live from the Orpheum Theatre with a pre-show at 7 p.m. and the ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Freedom Award ceremony, visit freedomaward.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

Officials provide an update on a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem
Officials provide an update on a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem
Around the Crown 10K
Organizers gearing up for first ‘full scale’ Around the Crown 10k since 2019
On Aug. 28 at 1:03 a.m. officers from the Hickory Police Department responded to a hit and run...
Man charged with murder after running over group of people in Hickory parking lot
Parents speak about safety concerns at school bus stops
School bus stop safety
2020-2021 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools report card released
2020-2021 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools report card released