Man charged in recent indecent exposure cases through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested John Frank Graham III for his alleged involvement in several recent indecent exposure cases.

A woman came forward and said that on Aug. 9, she was walking near the 5200 block of Freedom Drive when an unknown man exposed his genitals and began touching himself. She told police she tried to get away from him but he threatened to harm her.

She said he had done this on two other occasions.

Another woman called police Aug. 29 and said an unknown male was continuously ringing her doorbell. After she refused to answer, she said he began to masturbate in front of her front door camera. This incident took place off Teddington Drive.

Officers were able to identify Graham as the suspect and he was arrested Aug. 30. Charges include communicating threats, indecent exposure by exposing private parts in public place and violation of city ordinance.

Detectives have learned that Graham was also arrested on similar charges on May 31 and Aug. 12. Additionally, detectives believe Graham may have been involved in other incidents recently and urge anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

