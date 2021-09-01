NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Major label representatives to attend first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of 2021-22 season

The first Music Industry Night of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 31.
The first Music Industry Night of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Spectrum Center in...
The first Music Industry Night of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives from major record labels will be in attendance during the first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of the 2021-22 season.

The first Music Industry Night of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

According to DJ Chuck T, label representatives from Def Jam and Interscope will be in attendance.

Artists and musical acts are encouraged come network, perform and watch the Charlotte Hornets Vs. Portland Trailblazers game.

DJ Chuck T says that tickets will be going on sale soon.

Last year, WBTV interviewed Chuck T before the NBA’s first-ever Music Industry Night that took place at the Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game at the Spectrum Center on Jan. 20, 2020. Chuck T was majorly involved with the event as a VIP panelist and spotlighted concert DJ.

DJ Chuck T educates, provides opportunities for Carolina artists in the music industry

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the first Music Industry Night as an event to bring the music scene together in the Carolinas and provide an opportunity for aspiring musicians to network and be heard.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his tour to Charlotte this weekend and is...
Country music star Brad Paisley brings tour to Charlotte, encourages COVID-19 vaccinations
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September
Michael Buble performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill....
Michael Bublé postponing August show at Spectrum Center
After months of closures, business owners want to stay open. They want their customers and...
Music venue owners frustrated after N.C. governor’s recent mask recommendations