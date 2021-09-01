Major label representatives to attend first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of 2021-22 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives from major record labels will be in attendance during the first Charlotte Hornets Music Industry Night of the 2021-22 season.

The first Music Industry Night of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

According to DJ Chuck T, label representatives from Def Jam and Interscope will be in attendance.

🚨BREAKING🗞NEWS🚨The 1st Charlotte @Hornets Music Industry Night of the 2021-2022 Season will be Sunday, Oct. 31st. CONFIRMED label reps from @DefJam & @Interscope will be in attendance! Come network, perform and watch the Hornets Vs. Trailblazers Game! Tickets go on sale SOON! — DJ Chuck T (@DJCHUCKT) August 28, 2021

Artists and musical acts are encouraged come network, perform and watch the Charlotte Hornets Vs. Portland Trailblazers game.

DJ Chuck T says that tickets will be going on sale soon.

Last year, WBTV interviewed Chuck T before the NBA’s first-ever Music Industry Night that took place at the Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game at the Spectrum Center on Jan. 20, 2020. Chuck T was majorly involved with the event as a VIP panelist and spotlighted concert DJ.

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the first Music Industry Night as an event to bring the music scene together in the Carolinas and provide an opportunity for aspiring musicians to network and be heard.

