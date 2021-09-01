Longtime local deejay, sportscaster announces retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The longtime “Voice of Catawba” on the radio announced today that this is his last season of play by play for Catawba College football. Buddy Poole has been the voice on the radio for Catawba for the past 20 years.

Poole is also the General Manager of WSAT, 103.3FM/1280AM, in Salisbury, WEGO, Concord, 98.3FM/1410AM, and 1490AM WSTP in Salisbury. Buddy bought WSAT in 2002 and sold it to Salisbury Attorney Bill Graham in September 2014.

Poole started doing Catawba football in 2002, Chip Hester’s first year as head coach. He added a live coaches’ show from the Original Steak House and Sports Theater in 2004. Poole was the first to broadcast Catawba Women’s basketball starting 2002. Poole has traveled to Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Virginia covering the Indians in Football, basketball, and baseball.

Buddy Poole, 75, plans to do one more season of Catawba baseball and Rowan County American Legion Baseball before retiring.

“This is my 58th year in radio and I love what I do”, Poole said.

Poole’s resume includes being a general manager since he was 26 and was part of owner of radio stations in High Point and Thomasville. He also was general manager of WPCM, a 100,000-thousand-watt FM in Burlington.

“I have started writing my book about several ‘Morning Men’ in radio and one of them is me. It’s a romantic comedy and I need to get it done before I forget all the stories accumulated in the 60′s, 70′s, 80′s, 90′s and up till now,” Poole said. “Being friends with country music legends like Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Faron Young, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many more, plus sports figures like Jim Valvano, Dean Smith, and others will provide a fun book.”

Buddy can be heard mornings from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on WEGO 103.3 in Concord and Memories 103.3 in Salisbury. He will be in the booth this Saturday for the first game of the season for the Catawba College Indians.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.