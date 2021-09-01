Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

NC DHHS Flu
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

