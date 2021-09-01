Ida’s parting shots - Afternoon thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ida has been a beast for the past week! We have one more round of thunderstorms before the Carolinas can say goodbye to Ida!

PM thunderstorms

Fall-like Thursday and Friday!

Warmer Labor Day weekend

The rest of today will be unsettled. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s as Ida pulls away to the northeast. There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms – especially the farther east you go. Some could be strong to severe.

First Alert Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Later this evening, the storms will move out and we will see a few dry days!

Many people will love Thursday and Friday’s weather! We will get a little taste of fall. Get your pumpkin spice latte while you can because things will heat back up by Labor Day. Highs will be in the mid-80s with low humidity. Rain chances will be almost zero.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Labor Day weekend will also be nice – but a bit hotter. Highs will return to the upper 80s or low 90s between Saturday and Monday. Rain chances remain low though.

While nothing in the tropics poses an immediate threat to the Carolinas, we are still monitoring things. Tropical Depression Kate shouldn’t amount to much, but Tropical Storm Larry is a different story. You can see on the Tropical Tracker that Larry is set to become a major (category 3) hurricane in the next week.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

The official NHC forecast only goes out through Monday so we will be watching closely to see what the storm’s next move is. Luckily, the longest range models seem to curve Larry north and away from the east coast.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.