NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ida’s parting shots - Afternoon thunderstorms

First Alert Weather: Highs will reach the low to mid-80s as Ida pulls away to the northeast
By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ida has been a beast for the past week! We have one more round of thunderstorms before the Carolinas can say goodbye to Ida!

  • PM thunderstorms
  • Fall-like Thursday and Friday!
  • Warmer Labor Day weekend

The rest of today will be unsettled. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s as Ida pulls away to the northeast. There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms – especially the farther east you go. Some could be strong to severe.

First Alert Futurecast
First Alert Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Later this evening, the storms will move out and we will see a few dry days!

Many people will love Thursday and Friday’s weather! We will get a little taste of fall. Get your pumpkin spice latte while you can because things will heat back up by Labor Day. Highs will be in the mid-80s with low humidity. Rain chances will be almost zero.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Labor Day weekend will also be nice – but a bit hotter. Highs will return to the upper 80s or low 90s between Saturday and Monday. Rain chances remain low though.

While nothing in the tropics poses an immediate threat to the Carolinas, we are still monitoring things. Tropical Depression Kate shouldn’t amount to much, but Tropical Storm Larry is a different story. You can see on the Tropical Tracker that Larry is set to become a major (category 3) hurricane in the next week.

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

The official NHC forecast only goes out through Monday so we will be watching closely to see what the storm’s next move is. Luckily, the longest range models seem to curve Larry north and away from the east coast.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

We have one more round of thunderstorms before the Carolinas can say goodbye to Ida!
First Alert Weather: Ida’s parting shots - Afternoon thunderstorms
The remnants of Ida could bring some afternoon storms to the area.
Remnants of Ida bring morning showers, a few strong afternoon storms
Remnants of Ida bring morning showers, a few strong afternoon storms
First Alert Weather: Remnants of Ida bring morning showers, a few strong afternoon storms
First Alert in effect for rain and storms from the remnants of Ida
First Alert in effect for rain and storms from the remnants of Ida