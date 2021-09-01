NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home

Around 3:50 p.m., Tuesday, officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a home on Packard Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an assault in progress.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a woman shot to death inside a home in Kannapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a home on Packard Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday night, Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with the High Point Police Department.

Murphy has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Yulonda Basica Hollis, 49, of 901 Packard Avenue, Kannapolis.

An investigation by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began. Officers revealed that Murphy, who was known to have a relationship with Ms. Hollis’ daughter, was the primary suspect in the incident. He was arrested without incident and will be in the Cabarrus County Jail.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

Charlotte City Councilman says wife, two kids hit by truck at bus stop on first day of school
Charlotte City Councilman says wife, two kids hit by truck at bus stop on first day of school
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Police Tape Line
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Rock Hill shooting
Crews were called to a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 77.
Two injured in crash on I-77 North