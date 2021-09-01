High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a woman shot to death inside a home in Kannapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a home on Packard Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday night, Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with the High Point Police Department.

Murphy has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Yulonda Basica Hollis, 49, of 901 Packard Avenue, Kannapolis.

An investigation by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began. Officers revealed that Murphy, who was known to have a relationship with Ms. Hollis’ daughter, was the primary suspect in the incident. He was arrested without incident and will be in the Cabarrus County Jail.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

