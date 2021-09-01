COVID-19 cluster reported at East Burke High School

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 cluster of cases stemming from a Burke County school bus has forced 37 students into quarantine.

The cases come from students riding an East Burke High School bus between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. There have been eight positive cases reported with 37 students in quarantine. There are nine students who were vaccinated and do not have to quarantine.

“We want to remind our students and staff of the importance of following the Burke County Public Schools mask policy while indoors and on buses. We want everyone to be mindful of wearing their mask properly at all times unless they are eating, drinking or taking an approved mask break where they can social distance,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan wrote in a prepared statement. “We want to thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this time.”

Since the outbreak, the bus has been cleaned thoroughly.

East Burke High School will not move to remote learning at this time.

