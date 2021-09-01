NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster reported at East Burke High School

East Burke High School will not move to remote learning at this time
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 cluster of cases stemming from a Burke County school bus has forced 37 students into quarantine.

The cases come from students riding an East Burke High School bus between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. There have been eight positive cases reported with 37 students in quarantine. There are nine students who were vaccinated and do not have to quarantine.

“We want to remind our students and staff of the importance of following the Burke County Public Schools mask policy while indoors and on buses. We want everyone to be mindful of wearing their mask properly at all times unless they are eating, drinking or taking an approved mask break where they can social distance,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan wrote in a prepared statement. “We want to thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this time.”

Since the outbreak, the bus has been cleaned thoroughly.

East Burke High School will not move to remote learning at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect in critical condition, 3 officers on leave after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials report 73 new COVID-19 related deaths
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
State report cards are giving an understanding of how students were impacted during the pandemic.
‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report cards show significant learning decline during pandemic
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise