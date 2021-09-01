CMS: Nearly 30 schools dealing with heating and air issues in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say nearly 30 schools are dealing with heating and air issues just five days into the new school year.

Officials say the HVAC work orders vary in scope - with several HVAC work orders being for individual rooms, mobile classrooms or other very limited issues.

Some are larger in scale with halls or portions of buildings experiencing issues. Officials say widespread of more severe issues receive priority.

There’s no word on the severity of the issues plaguing specific schools in the district.

CMS provided the following list of schools currently dealing with heating and air issues:

Albemarle Road Elementary

Bailey Middle

Bruns Avenue Elementry

Community House Middle

Couldwood STEM Academy

Crown Point Elementary

Dorthy J. Vaughn Academy of Technology

East Mecklenburg High

Eastway Middle

Francis Bradley Middle

Garinger High

Hopewell High

Huntersville Elementary

J.H. Gunn Elementary

Long Creek Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr Middle

Matthews Elementary

McAlpine Elementary

Myers Park High

North Mecklenburg High

Oakdale Elementary

Pineville Elementary

Polo Ridge Elementary

Providence High

Ranson Middle

Ridge Road Middle

River Gate Elementary

Sharon Elementary

West Mecklenburg High

WBTV continues to investigate why the HVAC issues weren’t fixed before school especially after CMS received millions from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Allocation fund.

According to a CMS budget proposal for the 21′-22′ school year, CMS expected to receive more than $141 million federal dollars from the Coronavirus Response and Relief fund (CRSSA) that was supposed to help schools prepare for return to in-person learning.

In a CMS PowerPoint from May, a slide said $43 million of the full allocation would go to health and safety, including HVAC optimization. But when we asked if that money was used and how, we didn’t get a response from CMS.

