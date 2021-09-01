NC DHHS Flu
CMS: Nearly 30 schools dealing with heating and air issues in Charlotte area

There’s no word on the severity of the issues plaguing specific schools in the district.((Source: KPLC))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say nearly 30 schools are dealing with heating and air issues just five days into the new school year.

Officials say the HVAC work orders vary in scope - with several HVAC work orders being for individual rooms, mobile classrooms or other very limited issues.

Some are larger in scale with halls or portions of buildings experiencing issues. Officials say widespread of more severe issues receive priority.

Doctor and CDC agree ventilation is helpful for safe classrooms, HVAC issues remain in CMS

CMS provided the following list of schools currently dealing with heating and air issues:

  • Albemarle Road Elementary
  • Bailey Middle
  • Bruns Avenue Elementry
  • Community House Middle
  • Couldwood STEM Academy
  • Crown Point Elementary
  • Dorthy J. Vaughn Academy of Technology
  • East Mecklenburg High
  • Eastway Middle
  • Francis Bradley Middle
  • Garinger High
  • Hopewell High
  • Huntersville Elementary
  • J.H. Gunn Elementary
  • Long Creek Elementary
  • Martin Luther King, Jr Middle
  • Matthews Elementary
  • McAlpine Elementary
  • Myers Park High
  • North Mecklenburg High
  • Oakdale Elementary
  • Pineville Elementary
  • Polo Ridge Elementary
  • Providence High
  • Ranson Middle
  • Ridge Road Middle
  • River Gate Elementary
  • Sharon Elementary
  • West Mecklenburg High

WBTV continues to investigate why the HVAC issues weren’t fixed before school especially after CMS received millions from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Allocation fund.

According to a CMS budget proposal for the 21′-22′ school year, CMS expected to receive more than $141 million federal dollars from the Coronavirus Response and Relief fund (CRSSA) that was supposed to help schools prepare for return to in-person learning.

In a CMS PowerPoint from May, a slide said $43 million of the full allocation would go to health and safety, including HVAC optimization. But when we asked if that money was used and how, we didn’t get a response from CMS.

