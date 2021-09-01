NC DHHS Flu
City councilman says wife and two kids were hit by truck at Charlotte bus stop on first day of school

The councilman says his wife and all three of their children were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari is relaying a message to the community after he says his wife and two of their children were hit by a truck while waiting at a bus stop on the first day of school.

Bokhari says his wife Krista and all three of their kids were at the bus stop drop off when a truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the children.

The councilman says his children were scraped up with minor injuries but have been released from the hospital and are doing okay.

Bokhari says his wife’s CT scans were good, but she can’t move her neck, has a bad concussion and is in terrible pain. The councilman goes on to say he’ll keep everyone posted on her status.

The city councilman expressed gratefulness to CMPD, Mecklenburg EMS, Charlotte Fire Department and the staff at Atrium Health for the care they have given to his family during this tough time.

Bokhari also expressed his frustration concerning the ongoing issue with Charlotte and city sidewalks.

The councilman relayed this message to the community.

“But above everything else I want to relay a message of the greatest importance: school is back in session, and many places don’t have sidewalks and there are no safe options. Slow down. There’s no where you need to be that’s worth changing someone’s family forever. Remember that,” Bokhari tweeted.

WBTV has reached out to CMPD for any other information concerning the incident.

