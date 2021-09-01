Canton police investigating Columbus Bishop Sycamore

NC DHHS Flu
Canton Police now investigating Columbus Bishop Sycamore for passing a bad check worth over $3,500.(Source: 19 News)
By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police confirm that they are investigating a complaint that the group from Columbus Bishop Sycamore passed a bad check to pay for their stay at the Fairfield Inn on Greentree Avenue in Canton.

Bishop Sycamore, who claims to be a school out of Columbus, showed up in Canton to play a nationally televised high school football game against Florida powerhouse I.M.G. Academy.

But the marketing company that put the match up together for ESPN has said that Bishop Sycamore misrepresented themselves and their roster of players and that they did not do a good enough job of vetting the school and the roster before letting the game proceed.

The game was a complete mismatch and now Bishop Sycamore is under intense scrutiny by the state of Ohio as to their actual standing as a school and by other football programs they have scheduled to play.

The police report filed by the Fairfield Inn claims that someone associated with Bishop Sycamore paid for hotel rooms with a check for just over $3,500 that subsequently bounced.

St Edward High School on Tuesday said they have dropped Bishop Sycamore from their football schedule and are currently working to secure a game for a now open date on September 24th.

