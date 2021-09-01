Brown Mill Mountain bike trail ribbon cutting ceremony in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, in partnership with Tarheel Trailblazers, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail – Concord’s first mountain bike trail. The 36 acre property has been hand cut into an approximately four mile mountain bike trail, and is located just minutes from Downtown Concord.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Parking is available at Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail Parking Lot, located at 7 Second Street SW in Concord.

Satellite parking with shuttle is also available at the Cabarrus County Extension Office, located at 715 Cabarrus Avenue W in Concord.

Speakers will include: Bill Dusch, Mayor, City of Concord. Sheila Lowry, Deputy Director, City of Concord Parks & Recreation, Brian King, Concord City Council Member, District 2, and Representatives from Tarheel Trailblazers

At the conclusion of the speeches, there will be a presentation honoring three instrumental volunteers, followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting to formally open the new mountain bike trail.

