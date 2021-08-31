NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

York School District One enacting mask mandate

wearing masks on campus
wearing masks on campus(wtvy)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - York School District One will now require masks, defying the mask ban mandate ban in place in South Carolina.

Information about the mandate was sent to parents and staff through email and phone call on Aug. 31. According to the district’s website, the board voted on three mask requirements applying to students on busses, visitors, and for students and staff in district facilities.

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the District and in accordance with new DHEC guidance regarding the definition of “close contact,” which would require more students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID if students are not wearing masks and/or face coverings, on Monday, August 30, 2021, the York School District One Board of Trustees voted on three separate mask requirements for students on buses, and visitors, and for students and staff while in district facilities,” a statement on the district’s website read.

[S.C. schools dealing with quarantined students, sometimes in the triple digits]

The board of trustees voted Aug. 27 to impose mask requirements on school busses, for visitors to wear a mask or face covering inside district facilities, and for all students and staff to wear masks. Each vote passed unanimously.

Students will be required to mask up in schools effective Sept. 1.

“These actions are being taken as a measure to keep as many students in school for face-to-face instruction as possible,” a statement on the district website read.

Masks will be provided to students who do not have one, and the district says it is not using state funds to enforce the requirement.

Other districts, Chester County and Charleston, have already announced their decision to put a mandate in place.

[Chester County Schools defy S.C. mask mandate ban, requires masks indoors]

York School District One will meet again Oct. 14 to discuss whether or not to extend the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect identified, in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

Latest News

Masks now required for Iredell-Statesville students
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Registered nurse Kevin Hoover puts on protective gear as he prepares to check on a COVID-19...
Rowan Co. reporting 22 percent positive COVID-19 cases, ‘greatest increase of new cases each day’
The park is a $13 million project paid for mostly by private funds.
Salisbury’s Bell Tower Green Park getting finishing touches ahead of September 10 opening