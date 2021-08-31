York School District One enacting mask mandate

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - York School District One will now require masks, defying the mask ban mandate ban in place in South Carolina.

Information about the mandate was sent to parents and staff through email and phone call on Aug. 31. According to the district’s website, the board voted on three mask requirements applying to students on busses, visitors, and for students and staff in district facilities.

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the District and in accordance with new DHEC guidance regarding the definition of “close contact,” which would require more students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID if students are not wearing masks and/or face coverings, on Monday, August 30, 2021, the York School District One Board of Trustees voted on three separate mask requirements for students on buses, and visitors, and for students and staff while in district facilities,” a statement on the district’s website read.

[S.C. schools dealing with quarantined students, sometimes in the triple digits]

The board of trustees voted Aug. 27 to impose mask requirements on school busses, for visitors to wear a mask or face covering inside district facilities, and for all students and staff to wear masks. Each vote passed unanimously.

Students will be required to mask up in schools effective Sept. 1.

“These actions are being taken as a measure to keep as many students in school for face-to-face instruction as possible,” a statement on the district website read.

Masks will be provided to students who do not have one, and the district says it is not using state funds to enforce the requirement.

Other districts, Chester County and Charleston, have already announced their decision to put a mandate in place.

[Chester County Schools defy S.C. mask mandate ban, requires masks indoors]

York School District One will meet again Oct. 14 to discuss whether or not to extend the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.