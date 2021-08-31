Two new housing developments coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - MPV Properties, The Sterling Group, and Meritage Homes will build new homes under development after the sale of two tracts of land in Kannapolis.

Both sites are proximate to MPV’s Kellswater Commons development, a retail project located at the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road.

Sterling Group purchased approximately 26 acres on the north side of Rogers Lake Road that will have 270 apartment units in a development named “Argento at Kellswater Bridge.”

More information on leasing and renderings is coming soon, according to Sterling Group’s current projects page.

In addition, Meritage Homes has closed on approximately 19 acres directly adjacent to Kellswater Commons. This new project called, “Georgetown Crossing,” will consist of 142 townhomes that will be developed and sold by Meritage Homes. The project will begin sales in the second quarter of 2022.

