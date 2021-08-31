NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two new housing developments coming to Kannapolis

Both sites are close to MPV’s Kellswater Commons development.
New residential units coming to Kannapolis near Kellswater Bridge and Kellswater Commons retail...
New residential units coming to Kannapolis near Kellswater Bridge and Kellswater Commons retail center.(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - MPV Properties, The Sterling Group, and Meritage Homes will build new homes under development after the sale of two tracts of land in Kannapolis.

Both sites are proximate to MPV’s Kellswater Commons development, a retail project located at the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road.

Sterling Group purchased approximately 26 acres on the north side of Rogers Lake Road that will have 270 apartment units in a development named “Argento at Kellswater Bridge.”

More information on leasing and renderings is coming soon, according to Sterling Group’s current projects page.

In addition, Meritage Homes has closed on approximately 19 acres directly adjacent to Kellswater Commons. This new project called, “Georgetown Crossing,” will consist of 142 townhomes that will be developed and sold by Meritage Homes. The project will begin sales in the second quarter of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Latest News

Darrell Ratliff
Anson County man snags first $2 million Premier Cash prize
Na'Faaron Scott-Parker
Rock Hill police search for missing 11-year-old boy
Clover School District
Catalytic converters stolen from Clover School District buses
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night