Two injured in rollover crash on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were injured in a rollover crash that happened overnight on Interstate 77, authorities said.

The rollover happened on I-77 North at Sunset Road around 1:15 a.m. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had the right two lanes blocked before 3 a.m. as they conducted their investigation.

According to Medic, two people were taken to Atrium Main. One of them had life-threatening injuries, while the other was listed as having serious injuries.

