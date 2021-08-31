NC DHHS Flu
Two injured in rollover crash on I-77

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 77 North at Sunset Road around 1:15 a.m....
Police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 77 North at Sunset Road around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were injured in a rollover crash that happened overnight on Interstate 77, authorities said.

The rollover happened on I-77 North at Sunset Road around 1:15 a.m. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had the right two lanes blocked before 3 a.m. as they conducted their investigation.

According to Medic, two people were taken to Atrium Main. One of them had life-threatening injuries, while the other was listed as having serious injuries.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

