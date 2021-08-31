NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two charged with child abuse after 8-year-old is found wandering in a convenience store late at night

Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.
Geoffrey Hall and Elizabeth Poston were both charged with child abuse.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say the staff at a Rowan County convenience store did the right thing by caring for a child found wandering around inside the business late on Saturday night.

According to the report, workers at the store in the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Road at High Rock Lake noticed an 8-year-old boy walking around the store at around 10:20 p.m. The workers noticed that there didn’t appear to be an adult with the child.

The child told the workers that he had been fishing with his mother and stepfather but didn’t know where they were. When deputies arrived, they found the stepfather, Geoffrey Calvin Hall, passed out in the backseat of an extended cab pickup truck in the parking lot. Deputies noted in the report that store staff had tried to wake Hall, but were unable to do so. Deputies also said it took them some time to wake Hall. They determined he was suffering from alcohol impairment.

While deputies were with Hall, the child’s mother, Elizabeth Michelle Poston, 31, came walking up from behind the store. Poston was also impaired, according to the report.

Poston and Hall were both charged with child abuse. DSS was notified. A family member came and picked up the child.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte
Police: Woman detained after shot fired near Epicentre in Charlotte

Latest News

Clover School District
Catalytic converters stolen from Clover School District buses
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier...
Fort Bragg commander last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate begins on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Indoor mask mandate begins across Mecklenburg County