Toyota of N Charlotte explains how to handle an overheated car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you ever experienced a car overheating? It’s never a fun situation - not only does it leave you stranded where you park, but it also means repairs are probably in order (and who wants to shell out for that?). However, with these five simple tips from our Charlotte auto service center, you can get through this common roadside emergency with ease. Check it out!

Five tips for dealing with an overheated car

Tip #1: Turn on your heater (yes, really).

We know the last thing you want to do in summer is turn on your heater, but turning on the heater inside of your cabin can actually help pull heat away from the engine and cool it down a little. It may be uncomfortable for you for a few minutes, but it can save you time and money in the long run.

Tip #2: Find a place to pull over and park.

Find a place to get off the road - driving an overheated car can cause costly and even irreparable damage to the engine! Look for a place that’s flat and well-lit, as well as a good distance away from the road so you’re not in danger of being struck by a passing car. Put your car in park and turn it off so the engine can cool down.

Tip #3: Open the hood and look around.

Be careful when you open the hood - hot steam could come out if you don’t wait long enough. Our Charlotte car care techs recommend giving it 15 minutes or so before you attempt to open the hood. When you do, check the coolant level to see if it’s low. If it is, try adding a little more, waiting a few minutes, and then turning the car on again. If it still won’t cool down even with additional coolant, you likely have an issue at hand and need to bring your car to our Charlotte car service center.

Tip #4: Try adding a little coolant.

When you do pop the hood, check the coolant level to see if it’s low. If it is, try adding a little more, waiting a few minutes, and then turning the car on again. If it still won’t cool down even with additional coolant, you likely have an issue at hand and need to bring your car to our Charlotte car service center.

Tip #5: Visit a car care center.

Regardless of whether your car starts to cool down or not, it’s wise to bring it into Toyota of N Charlotte to have our technicians take a look at it. It overheated for a reason and it’s best to get to the bottom of it before the issue arises again.

Bring your overheated car to Toyota of N Charlotte

Need car care for an overheating car? Call us! Toyota of N Charlotte’s service center is open seven days a week at (704) 659-2025 and we’re conveniently located just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.