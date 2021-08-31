NC DHHS Flu
‘Thrilled that it’s finally open’: Elm Lane bridge over I-485 reopens after 2020 closing

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to mark the occasion, one a lot of commuters have been waiting for.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After being shut down for a year, the Elm Lane bridge over Interstate 485 is now open again.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to mark the occasion, one a lot of commuters have been waiting for.

It took an entire year to remove the old bridge and build a wider one that includes bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Those accommodations are what people in the area said was something they had been pushing for.

The extra drive time to take detours along Rea Road and Ballantyne Commons was a headache and hassle, especially during rush hour, and the reopening is seen as a long-awaited relief.

“Thrilled that it’s finally open so that it’s open for everybody and we can reach Highway 51 or wherever were going much faster,” resident Karen Cropp said. “Well, two miles closer from where I work so that’s an advantage,” Jack Burghart said.

The bike and pedestrian walkways are clearly defined and widened to give families a chance to safely cross.

