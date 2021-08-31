Salisbury’s Bell Tower Green Park getting finishing touches ahead of September 10 opening

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Finishing touches are being placed in a new park that is set to open soon in downtown Salisbury. The Bell Tower Green Park is a little unusual in that the most the funding for the public park came from private donors.

“We felt like if we could bring the people of Salisbury together to fund this park, design it and build it, we could accomplish something that is rarely done,” said Dyke Messinger, President of the Board of Directors for the park.

The park is located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South Jackson streets.

Salisbury’s well-known Bell Tower is the focal point for the new park. Crews are doing the final construction work ahead of the opening on September 10.

The park has a lush green grass, trees, and plants, as well as a water fall wall, gazebo, a covered stage, and many other amenities. Once it’s complete, the City of Salisbury will buy it for $700,000 and maintain it.

It’s a big boon for the downtown area and something that folks here are excited to see.

“As all of us can see that live in Salisbury, there is very little green space in downtown Salisbury,” Messenger added. “That was the number one driver for our team that put this together. The second was, we wanted a park that would bring people together, as we say, that would ‘cultivate community,’ something that, especially in these times, we think is very important. Lastly, and just as importantly, parks are tools for economic development. We’ve already seen a lot of talk about increased apartments, more retail establishments, things that wil help drive property tax rates and interest in peple coming to downtown Salisbury.”

