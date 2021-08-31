Rowan Co. reporting 22 percent positive COVID-19 cases, ‘greatest increase of new cases each day’

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County now has the highest cases per 100,000 population in North Carolina, according to the county’s health department.

An update released by the health director showed the county’s percent positive rate is 22 percent, compared to the state’s overall rate of 14.6 percent.

“We need everyone to take personal responsibility against COVID-19,” Public Health Director Alyssa Harris wrote.

About 48 percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rowan County have had at least one dose, and 44 percent have been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated people in North Carolina overall is 65 and 60 percent, respectively.

COVID-19 information for all ages (Rowan County Public Health)

Cases across all age ranges have increased over the last week, with more than 450 children between the ages of newborn to 17 years testing positive. Six weeks prior, only 24 children tested positive.

“These cases represent the largest number of cases in children [ages] 0-17 we’ve ever seen and the greatest increase of new cases each day,” Harris wrote.

According to the email, there are more than 65 individuals hospitalized with the virus and more than 10 on ventilators. That number has continued to increase.

“We are seeing a rapid increase of new cases and extremely high transmission. Our hospital is struggling under the weight of new patient admits and a full Emergency Department,” she wrote.

The data also revealed the highest amount of new cases were found among groups with the lowest vaccinations.

“We should not wait on closures, capacity restrictions, or other limitations before taking our own health and the health of our community as each and every person’s responsibility,” wrote Harris. “Please wash your hands, consider your social interactions, practice physical distancing, wear a mask, and above all, get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

