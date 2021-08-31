NC DHHS Flu
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

Before going to New England, Newton was the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.

“Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from Pelissero said.

Before going to New England, Newton was the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

He was released from the Panthers on March 24, 2020. Last summer, Newton reached an agreement with the Patriots for a 1-year deal.

Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, won league MVP honors in 2015 after helping the Panthers win 15 regular-season games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

