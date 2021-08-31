NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Remnants of Ida have reached N.C. mountains

Preparations have been made in case Ida causes flooding
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The outer bands of the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida have reached the North Carolina mountains and foothills.

A steady rain started falling about 4 p.m. in Newland and will continue into the night. Avery County’s Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan says preparations have been made in case the storm causes flooding just as the remnants of Fred did two weeks ago.

Under Ida’s current track, officials don’t think there should be major issues but they are concerned that Ida could drift eastward.

“If it veers off course just a little bit it’s gonna definitely hurt us,” said Buchanan.

Crews have been put on standby overnight and shelters are ready to be opened if need be, he says. So far, though, the need is not there. It all depends on what happens with the storm over the next few hours, he says.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect identified, in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

Latest News

Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina says there’s a backlog of eviction cases in the...
Legal Aid of North Carolina: Evictions resume, there’s a backlog of cases
Nasreen Naushad escaped Afghanistan during the Soviet envasion in 1980.
Afghanistan natives living in Charlotte work with volunteer groups to help refugees
Mental health expert warns of burn out in service industry
Mental health expert warns of burnout in service industry
Service industry giving employees mental health breaks
Service industry giving employees mental health breaks