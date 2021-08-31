Remnants of Ida have reached N.C. mountains

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The outer bands of the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida have reached the North Carolina mountains and foothills.

A steady rain started falling about 4 p.m. in Newland and will continue into the night. Avery County’s Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan says preparations have been made in case the storm causes flooding just as the remnants of Fred did two weeks ago.

Under Ida’s current track, officials don’t think there should be major issues but they are concerned that Ida could drift eastward.

“If it veers off course just a little bit it’s gonna definitely hurt us,” said Buchanan.

Crews have been put on standby overnight and shelters are ready to be opened if need be, he says. So far, though, the need is not there. It all depends on what happens with the storm over the next few hours, he says.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.