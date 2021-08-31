NC DHHS Flu
Masks now required for Iredell-Statesville students

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks will now be required in Iredell-Statesville schools, starting Sept. 2.

The board of education met in an emergency meeting Aug. 31. The vote passed 4-2.

About 202 students are currently isolated with coronavirus symptoms, according to an update provided by the district. During the meeting, board members noted the bulk of those cases came from community--not school--spread.

Up until now, masks were optional.

[Masks are optional, up to parental choice in Iredell-Statesville Schools]

The mandate will be evaluated monthly.

This is a developing story.

