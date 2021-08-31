Masks now required for Iredell-Statesville students

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks will now be required in Iredell-Statesville schools, starting Sept. 2.

The board of education met in an emergency meeting Aug. 31. The vote passed 4-2.

.@isschools emergency board meeting is happening now. The board is meeting to discuss the current COVID-19 cases and mask policy. Masks are currently optional. Staff members agrees schools are the best places for students to be — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) August 31, 2021

About 202 students are currently isolated with coronavirus symptoms, according to an update provided by the district. During the meeting, board members noted the bulk of those cases came from community--not school--spread.

Up until now, masks were optional.

[Masks are optional, up to parental choice in Iredell-Statesville Schools]

The mandate will be evaluated monthly.

This is a developing story.

