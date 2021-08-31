NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Legal Aid of North Carolina: Evictions resume, there’s a backlog of cases

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic.
Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina says there’s a backlog of eviction cases in the...
Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina says there’s a backlog of eviction cases in the courts and those have to be heard in addition to the new filings.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People who have fallen on hard times are once again at risk of losing their homes as evictions resume across the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic.

Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina says a lot of the evictions for nonpayment were delayed due to the moratorium.

He says there’s a backlog of cases in the courts and those have to be heard in addition to the new filings.

In a statement to our news partners at the Charlotte Observer, a spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg courts reportedly said new eviction filings won’t make it to a courtroom before at least October.

Help for renters and landlords after nationwide eviction moratorium ends

Sturgill says, also complicating matters is Mecklenburg county has legitimate safety concerns about COVID-19.

“During typical times we could see something like up to 200 cases scheduled on a 1-hour docket,” said Sturgill. “. . . There is a concern about overcrowding and that if the courts are jam-packed and if there’s not social distancing that could lead to increased spread of the virus.”

He says, landlords who have filed cases can have them scheduled now and they’ll most likely move forward on the trial date.

He says, tenants may get a little more time before their trial date because of the back log and the precautions the court is taking but with the moratorium gone, the case will move forward.

The hope is that tenants will take advantage of this time to apply for rental assistance.

Ramp CLT and Crisis Assistance Ministry are just some resources available for assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
The incident happened across from a grocery store on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir around 12:40...
Suspect identified, in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County
The victim in a deadly shooting Saturday on an I-85 bridge has been identified.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in homicide near I-85 bridge
Ryan Thomas Minch
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Ballantyne
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

Latest News

First responders are on high alert as the North Carolina mountains face the risk of severe...
Remnants of Ida have reached N.C. mountains
Nasreen Naushad escaped Afghanistan during the Soviet envasion in 1980.
Afghanistan natives living in Charlotte work with volunteer groups to help refugees
Mental health expert warns of burn out in service industry
Mental health expert warns of burnout in service industry
Service industry giving employees mental health breaks
Service industry giving employees mental health breaks