LeBron James publishes second children’s book

LeBron James' second childrens book "We Are Family" follows a group of kids who band together to save their basketball season.(HarperCollins)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
United States (WOIO) - LeBron James, the basketball phenom, movie star, and Akron native, has co-written a second children’s book out Tuesday, according to publisher HarperCollins.

We Are Family is a middle-grade novel that follows five new friends from different backgrounds as they band together to save their basketball season, a HarperCollins media release said.

Andrew Williams, author of Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and The Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues, co-wrote the book with James.

James’ first book, I Promise, was a New York Times bestseller.

